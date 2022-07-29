dive in
How Swimming Can Help Your Physical And Mental Health
The Lede
Though many of us see a dip in the pool as a leisurely activity, swimming could actually be better for us than other forms of exercise. For example, all of your muscles are used while swimming — meaning 30 minutes of exercise in the water is equivalent to 45 minutes on land, according to Swim England. But the benefits of getting in the water aren't just physical; it can be good for your mind too.
Key Details
- There is growing evidence that open water swimming can improve your mental health. The cold water can trigger the release of dopamine, a feel-good hormone, and research suggests it can reduce the inflammatory responses that cause anxiety and depression.
- Charity Versus Arthritis says swimming can help those with arthritis in a number of ways — from easing muscle stiffness to improving joint flexibility.
- A Swim England report found that regular swimmers have a 28 percent lower risk of early death.