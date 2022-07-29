Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

dive in

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 2.8k reads ·
How Swimming Can Help Your Physical And Mental Health
We all know exercise is good for us, but the many benefits of getting in the water might surprise you.

The Lede

Though many of us see a dip in the pool as a leisurely activity, swimming could actually be better for us than other forms of exercise. For example, all of your muscles are used while swimming — meaning 30 minutes of exercise in the water is equivalent to 45 minutes on land, according to Swim England. But the benefits of getting in the water aren't just physical; it can be good for your mind too.

Key Details

  • There is growing evidence that open water swimming can improve your mental health. The cold water can trigger the release of dopamine, a feel-good hormone, and research suggests it can reduce the inflammatory responses that cause anxiety and depression.
  • Charity Versus Arthritis says swimming can help those with arthritis in a number of ways — from easing muscle stiffness to improving joint flexibility.
  • A Swim England report found that regular swimmers have a 28 percent lower risk of early death.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.