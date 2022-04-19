Here's A State-By-State List Of The Latest Mask Mandates

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, voided the federal mask mandate, which now means passengers on airplanes and public transportation will no longer be required to wear masks, USA Today reported.

The initial mandate was announced in January 2021 and was set to expired in the first half of April 2022. Major American airlines followed suit and announced that they too would make masks optional and not a requirement, unless it was still required by local laws, especially during international travel.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the mask mandate, as of April 19, 2022.

Alabama : Mandate expired on April 9, 2021 and the Dept. of Public Health recommends face-covering.

Alaska : The Department of Health Social Services encourages mask wearing in public, but is no longer a requirement.

Arizona : All state COVID restrictions were lifted by Gov. Ducey on March 25, 2021, and the state legislature was trying to bar mask mandates in schools, but was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Arkansas : State health officials recommend masking.

California : Gov. Newsom took down the mask mandate in March but masks are still mandatory in long-term care and health care facilities, homeless and emergency shelters and correctional facilities.

Colorado : The statewide mandate is lifted but face-covering is required on public transportation and residential care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Connecticut : The mandate is still in effect in all health care facilities.

Delaware : The mandate is still in effect in for state government buildings, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

District of Columbia : Masking is still mandatory in libraries, health care facilities, shelters, prisons and government buildings.

Florida : There are no state mandates after Gov. DeSantis's executive order from May 3, 2021, barred schools and local governments from any mask rules.

Georgia : Recommended but not mandatory.

Hawaii : Mandate has expired.

Idaho : Though the state mandate has been dropped and masks are recommended, Goc. Brad Little restored local governments' power to authorize mask mandates if necessary.

Indiana : Not mandatory unless you visit in state-run congregate facilities (prisons, hospitals, veteran homes.)

Kansas : Mandate has expired.

Kentucky : Masking is encouraged and not required unless you're an adult visiting a health care facility, day care or in an early education setting.

Louisiana : Mandate has expired.

Maine : Mandate has expired.

Maryland : Mandate has expired.

Massachusetts : Mandate has expired, however masks are still mandatory at health care and long-term care facilities, emergency shelters and prisons.

Michigan : Mandate has expired.

Minnesota : Mandate has expired.

Mississippi : Mandate has expired.

Missouri : Mandate has expired.

Montana : Mandate has expired and Gov. Gianforte signed a piece of legislation in February 2021 making local mask mandates invalid.

Nebraska : Mandate has expired.

Nevada : Mandate has expired.

New Hampshire : Mandate has expired.

New Jersey : Mandate has expired but masking is still required in "high-risk areas" like health care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters.

New Mexico : Mandate has expired but masking is still required in "congregate settings" like hospitals, detention centers and long-term care facilities.

New York : Mandate has expired but masking is still required in "high-density settings" like health care facilities, nursing homes, detention centers and shelters.

North Carolina : Mandate has expired but masking is still required in hospitals and long-term care facilities for people above the age of five.

North Dakota : Mandate has expired.

Ohio : Mandate has expired.

Oklahoma : Mandate has expired but Gov. Stitt has asked state residents to continue masking.

Oregon : Mandate has expired and the state health authority recommends unvaccinated and high-risk individuals keep masking. For those above the age of five, masks are still mandatory in various health-care facilities.

Pennsylvania : The state reinstated their indoor mask order on April 18 because of rising cases and now face-covering is indoor public places, unless there are specific location and group-based exceptions.

Puerto Rico : Mandate has expired but required in health care and long-term care facilities.

Rhode Island : Mandate has expired but required in health care and long-term care facilities.

South Carolina : There is no statewide mandate which imposes a clear cut rule, and while Gov. McMaster encourages masking, certain counties, like Richland, still require masks in indoor public spaces until May 1.

South Dakota : Mandate has expired but the state recommends wearing masks.

Tennessee : Mandate has expired and Gov. Lee has made it difficult for local governments to impose their own rules regarding masks.

Texas : Mandate has expired.

Utah : Mandate has expired.

Vermont : Mandate has expired and has also been lifted in schools that have an 80 percent vaccination rate among students.

Virginia : Mandate has expired.

Washington : Mandate has expired but is required in health care and long-term care and correctional facilities for those above the age of five.

West Virginia : Mandate has expired.

Wisconsin : Mandate has expired.

Wyoming: Mandate has expired.

[AARP]

[Photo by Atoms on Unsplash]