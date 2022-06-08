Give sponges the brush off
Why A Brush Is Better Than A Sponge When Cleaning Dishes
209 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
The Lede
Most people use sponges to do the washing up, but according to researchers in Norway, this probably isn't the best choice. A new study suggests that using a brush may be the more hygienic way to clean your dishes.
Key Details
- Bacteria like salmonella grow and survive well in sponges because they never dry up if used daily — and these bacteria can potentially make people sick. Brushes dry more quickly, so harbor fewer bacteria, the researchers said.
- The study found that how often you clean your sponges, or what you use to clean them, makes little difference to bacterial growth.
- If you really want to stick with the sponge method, you'll be fine — but try to let them dry out between uses.
