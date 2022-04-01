Some light reading
Sleeping With Lights On Can Harm Your Health, Research Shows
1.1k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
The Lede
New research by a team at Northwestern University has suggested that exposure to light while sleeping could be detrimental to your cardiovascular and metabolic health.
Key Details
- According to the study, even one night of sleep with a moderate amount of light could predispose you to chronic conditions like diabetes.
- Compared to participants who slept in the dark, those who were exposed to light while sleeping had elevated heart rates overnight and demonstrated increased insulin resistance in the morning.
- The study findings suggest that even a little bit of light can activate the part of the autonomic nervous system controlling the body's fight or flight response.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments