Dire consequences
What Banning Abortion Would Mean For Health In The US
529 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via vox.com
The Lede
The highly influential Turnaway Study, published in 2020, followed more than 1,000 women over five years to assess how being provided or denied an abortion impacted their lives. Research showed women who were denied abortion care tend to experience worse health consequences than those who can access terminations. The study's lead researcher wrote: “For every outcome we analyzed, women who received an abortion were either the same or, more frequently, better off than women who were denied an abortion."
Key Details
- According to the study, women who give birth are likelier to experience gestational hypertension, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
- The study found "no mental health harm" resulting from abortions — women denied the procedure experienced "higher rates of anxiety and lower self-esteem" in the weeks and months after.
- The existing children of women denied abortions were significantly more likely to live in poverty than those of women who had a desired termination (72 percent versus 55).
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments