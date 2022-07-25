stay safe
Monkeypox Has Been Declared A Global Health Threat. Here's What You Should Know
Monkeypox cases in countries, where the virus is not endemic, were first reported in May this year. Two months on, the World Health Organisation has now declared monkeypox a public health threat of global significance. Typical symptoms include fever, headaches and muscle aches. You may also experience a rash that looks like pimples or pus-filled blisters, which can develop all over the body. Here's what you need to know as cases grow worldwide.
Key Details
- The West African type of monkeypox currently spreading isn't particularly deadly; according to the CDC, over 99 percent of people who catch it can expect to survive.
- You can catch the virus by being face-to-face with someone who has it, through physical contact, exchanging bodily fluids and touching things shared with an infected person.
- The CDC recommends avoiding situations where you can't keep a distance from others, and containing potentially contaminated items like bedding until you can clean them.