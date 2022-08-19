nothing but the tooth
How A Lack Of Sleep Can Cause Problems For Your Teeth
The Lede
Most of us know that insufficient sleep is bad for us — it's been linked to a number of health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke and depression. But what you probably didn't know is that a lack of sleep can be a nightmare for your teeth, too. Dentist Sundeep Patel talks Metro.co.uk through some of the ways that not getting enough sleep can cause problems for your pearly whites.
Key Details
- Bleeding gums: your body produces more inflammatory hormones when it's sleep-deprived, Patel says, which could cause swollen gums and eventually result in gum disease.
- Bad breath: inadequate sleep can reduce the amount of saliva in your mouth. A dry mouth allows more bacteria to grow, potentially leading to bad breath.
- Grinding: a lack of sleep can cause you to grind your teeth. If you do this regularly, you could end up damaging or chipping your teeth, developing jaw problems or wearing down your enamel.