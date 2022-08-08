yes and no
Is It Time To Worry About Monkeypox?
The Lede
Just two months since this monkeypox outbreak was detected, over 6,600 cases have been reported by the US Centers for Disease Control. The Biden administration officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the country on August 4. So how worried should we be, and what should we be doing to stay safe? CNN's medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains.
Key Details
- So far, men who have sex with men have been most affected by monkeypox in the US, and these people are at high risk. If they spot a new rash or sore they should get tested immediately and avoid close physical contact with others.
- Monkeypox is usually not fatal, but it can lead to severe illness and death in some cases. Young children and pregnant or immunocompromised people are among those most vulnerable.
- Monkeypox vaccines are currently very limited, but should be given to those with known exposure.