Catch more ZZZ
What To Do When You're Awake Before The Alarm Rings, According To Experts
The Lede
Waking up in the night or too early in the morning, and struggling to fall back asleep, can seriously impact your energy levels and day-to-day life. Luckily, there are some steps you can take to improve the rest you get at night — check out these tried-and-tested tips sleep experts shared with CNN.
Key Details
- If you wake up, don't check the clock or your phone — knowing the time could cause increased stress and make it harder to drift back off.
- Or, if you wake up early... get up? Experts say abandoning the idea of more sleep is actually more helpful than staying frustrated in the bed.
- Track your waking and sleeping times as well as any environmental factors, calming techniques and nutrition and exercise routines. This will help you understand how certain activities and behaviors impact your sleeping.