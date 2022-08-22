Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

take it easy

Feeling Stressed? Here's How To Train Your Brain To Relax
These simple tips can help you get better at dealing with stress and worry.

Everyone experiences stress at some point or other, but regularly feeling tense or anxious isn't good for you. Don't worry though — Richard Templar, author of a series of self-development books, tells Metro.co.uk it's possible to train your mind to handle stress better. Here are some ways to do that.

  • Consider using mindfulness, meditation, yoga or any activity that helps you focus on the present instead of worrying about the future.
  • If you're in a situation that's out of your control (such as being stuck in traffic and late for work), stressing out is a choice — and one that won't help. Choose to accept the situation instead of choosing to be stressed about it.
  • Moderate the things you say to yourself when you're anxious. Try to use language that eases your stress, rather than worsens it.

