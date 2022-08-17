Popular
Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley
How To Protect Yourself From Polio
Polio is back, and though only one person has been infected so far, it's been detected in wastewater in the UK and across New York State. Here's what you should know and what to do about it.

The Lede

The strain of polio resurfacing right now is cVDPV2, or vaccine-derived polio — it's what happens when a weak form of the virus used in a vaccine mutates, causes disease and spreads to other people. Most western countries use a polio vaccine with an inactive version of the virus, so that there's no chance of disease, but the version with a weakened virus is more affordable and easy to distribute in some countries. So that's where it's come from this time— here's what else you should know.

Key Details

  • The only confirmed case in the US is in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, NY.
  • Most people in the US get vaccinated when they're young as a requirement for school, but if you aren't yet vaccinated, you should do that as soon as you can.
  • The CDC is currently recommending a polio vaccine booster for people who are traveling to countries with higher risk of transmission, working in healthcare and in contact with polio patients.
  • Vaccination is the only way to prevent a polio pandemic.

Comments

