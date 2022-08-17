jabbin' time
How To Protect Yourself From Polio
The Lede
The strain of polio resurfacing right now is cVDPV2, or vaccine-derived polio — it's what happens when a weak form of the virus used in a vaccine mutates, causes disease and spreads to other people. Most western countries use a polio vaccine with an inactive version of the virus, so that there's no chance of disease, but the version with a weakened virus is more affordable and easy to distribute in some countries. So that's where it's come from this time— here's what else you should know.
Key Details
- The only confirmed case in the US is in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, NY.
- Most people in the US get vaccinated when they're young as a requirement for school, but if you aren't yet vaccinated, you should do that as soon as you can.
- The CDC is currently recommending a polio vaccine booster for people who are traveling to countries with higher risk of transmission, working in healthcare and in contact with polio patients.
- Vaccination is the only way to prevent a polio pandemic.