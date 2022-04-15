BEAT CHANGE
How To Manage Your Seasonal Allergies, According To Doctors
The Lede
"Pollen seasons are longer now, and things seem to be getting a little warmer," Dr. Mark Corbett, an allergist, told TODAY. He added that more C02 in the air increases plant production, which boosts pollen production. Here's how to deal with common allergy symptoms — like itchy or watery eyes and throat, stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, fatigue and headaches — at home.
Key Details
- Dr. Antoine Azar, from Johns Hopkins University, recommends nasal corticosteroid sprays among OTC options. They take over a week to work and you should begin before symptoms show up.
- You can also try oral antihistamines or antihistamine eye drops and nasal sprays, depending on the symptoms.
- Other things you can do: keep your windows shut, get a HEPA filter air purifier, mask up with sunglasses outdoors, change clothes if you're out for long and avoid going out in the mornings because of high pollen.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments