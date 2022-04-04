BUILD BACK BETTER
How To Identify A Weak Immune System And Make It Stronger, According To A Doctor
Board-certified allergist, immunologist and functional medicine physician Dr. Heather Moday explains how to identify a weakened immune system — and things you can do to bolster your immunity.
Key Details
- Common signs of a weak immune system: You fall sick often and need more than the average time required to recover. You're always stressed. You experience cold sores regularly or have had shingles early on and you take medications that impede your immune response.
- To strengthen your immunity: Load up on antioxidants like vitamin C-rich fruits and veggies, leafy greens and mushrooms. Spend 10-15 minutes a day in the sun. Get sound sleep and cut down on smoking, vaping, alcohol consumption and stress.
