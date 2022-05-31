ARMS RACE
Why Push-Ups Are A Simple And Effective Workout
1.4k reads | submitted by Adwait via nytimes.com
The Lede
Strength and conditioning coach James Whitener III told the New York Times that push-ups are perfect because of their versatility — they target a host of areas (chest, shoulder, arms) and are easy to execute in nearly any setting. Whitener also added that these exercises aid in kinesthetic awareness development, which is understanding how bodies move through space. Here's what you should know.
Key Details
- Physical therapist and rehabilitation coach Dr. Tessia De Mattos told NYT that one needs to be comfortable with doing a regular plank first. Common mistakes to avoid, according to Dr. De Mattos, are a sagging belly and an arched lower back.
- Do as many as you can until you reach 'momentary failure' when you're going for better personal limits.
- You can also make things easier (using a wall or kneeling) or harder (raising your feet or moving your hands closer together) depending on how comfortable you get.
