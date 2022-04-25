SLOW AND STEADY
How To Breathe Better When You're Awake And Asleep, According To An Expert
The Lede
Breathing affects all the major body functions. Philippines-based performance breathing coach Denzel Dion told VICE: "When you participate and engage in a breathing practice, it creates a ripple effect into your decision-making process and your response to the environment. These small changes in your lifestyle make you a more resilient human being and give you the opportunity to be in control instead of being controlled." Here are ways in which people incorrectly breathe and how to make it a better habit.
Key Details
- "To put it simply, the nose was designed for ventilation and the mouth was designed for digestion," said Dion. You should avoid mouth-breathing and also slow your breathing down.
- Dion recommends LSD — light, slow and deep — breathing, which involves using your nose for intake and outtake, keeping your breath light and noise-free and slowing it down to about six or 10 breaths per minute.
- Dion recommends you sleep on your side, because it opens your airways and makes nose-breathing much easier.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments