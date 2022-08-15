Popular
BREATHE EASY

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 1.7k reads ·
How Often Should You Clean Your Filters?
From your AC units to your water pitcher and dishwasher, here's when you should be cleaning or replacing the filters in your home.

The Lede

There are parts of our homes that we regularly clean, and then there are the parts we forget all about — like filters. Especially during the summer, when we keep the windows firmly closed and run the AC, an overused air filter can compromise the quality of the air you breathe, and using a water filter for too long negates its purpose. Here's when to replace your AC, vacuum, water pitcher, refrigerator and dishwasher filters.

Key Details

  • A general rule of thumb you can go by for air conditioners and other air filters: replace them at least every quarter.
  • For vacuum cleaners, get a new filter when yours gets dirty and renders its function less effective.
  • A standard Brita water filter should be replaced every two months; a refrigerator filter can go six months.
  • Clean your dishwasher filter (rather than replacing it) once or twice a year with dish soap and water.
  • Don't forget about appliances like pet water fountains and water bottles.

