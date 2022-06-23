Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

You've gut this

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 856 reads ·
How To Improve Your Microbiome For General Good Health
A diverse microbiome is important for general health — but how do you get one?

The Lede

Your microbiome consists of all the organisms living in and on your body, and a healthy one is crucial to good health overall. Speaking to CNN, Professor Sheena Cruickshank says a diverse microbiome is vital — here are some ways to achieve that.

Key Details

  • Get a dog! Dogs share their microbiome with the household, and studies show living with a dog can reduce the risk of developing asthma and allergies.
  • The stress hormone cortisol can cause your gut to leak harmful microorganisms into the rest of the body — so try to reduce your stress, if you can.
  • A varied diet full of fiber is great for the gut microbiome, and fermented foods containing live bacteria are helpful too.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.