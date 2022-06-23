You've gut this
How To Improve Your Microbiome For General Good Health
The Lede
Your microbiome consists of all the organisms living in and on your body, and a healthy one is crucial to good health overall. Speaking to CNN, Professor Sheena Cruickshank says a diverse microbiome is vital — here are some ways to achieve that.
Key Details
- Get a dog! Dogs share their microbiome with the household, and studies show living with a dog can reduce the risk of developing asthma and allergies.
- The stress hormone cortisol can cause your gut to leak harmful microorganisms into the rest of the body — so try to reduce your stress, if you can.
- A varied diet full of fiber is great for the gut microbiome, and fermented foods containing live bacteria are helpful too.