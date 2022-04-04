THE BIG PICTURE
The Healthiest And Unhealthiest Cities In America, Ranked
Adam McCann reports that WalletHub analyzed 180 cities across key metrics like health (number of doctors, cost of care, hospital beds per capita and more), food, fitness and green spaces to determine which cities in America were the best and worst when it came to overall health. Here's what they found.
Key Findings:
- San Francisco, CA, was determined to be the healthiest city in the US, as it ranked first among healthy food options and green spaces, followed by Seattle (WA), San Diego (CA), Portland (OR), Salt Lake City (UT), Honolulu (HI), Austin (TX), Denver (CO) South Burlington (VT) and Washington DC.
- On average medical visits in Laredo (TX) cost the least, whereas visits in Juneau (AK) cost the most.
- A monthly fitness-club membership costs the lowest in Glendale (AZ) and Lewiston (ME), and costs the mosts in New York (NY) and Juneau (AK).
- Grand Prairie (TX) has the fewest health restaurants per capita in the country, whereas Portland (OR) has the most, followed by New York (NY) and Los Angeles (CA).
Read more at WalletHub.
[Photo by Alex Blăjan on Unsplash]
