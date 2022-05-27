WEIGHT A MINUTE
Four Mistakes You Might Be Making In The Gym
870 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via menshealth.com
The Lede
There are a ton of different ways to work out, but a few basic principles apply across the board. So whatever your fitness regime of choice, there are some very easy mistakes to make, and you can learn to avoid them right off the bat. Here are four common mistakes you may be making.
Key Details
- 1: You do the "bro split" (working out just one body part per day). Combine focus areas to stimulate more of your body: ex. pulling movements on Day 1; chest, triceps and shoulders on Day 2; legs on Day 3.
- 2: You change exercises too often. If you drop exercises from the rotation, you can't build on your workouts.
- 3: You don't focus on power. Change up your reps: do two or three reps with heavier weights to build power.
- 4: You don't rest enough between sets. Take at least 2 minutes before you begin again.
Comments
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
birdwatching is great exercise. cheap too.
https://sites.google.com/view/copy-of-sitemap-cardinalbirds-/home