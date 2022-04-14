NOT ALL HEADACHES ARE CREATED EQUAL
Why Women Get Nearly Twice As Many Headaches As Men, Explained
The Lede
A new journal study says that headaches are a global issue and affect everyone around the world. Past studies indicate that every other person on earth has experienced some kind of pain in their head, but women unfortunately bear the brunt of this "underground epidemic," which Dr. Gayatri Devi told TODAY she calls the headache phenomenon. Here's why women get nearly twice the number of headaches per month than others, according to Dr. Devi and Dr. Lauren Natbony.
Key Details
- Dr. Devi says due to hormonal changes, more women get migraines roughly around their period.
- Girls also get more migraines after puberty, compared to others. "After menopause, once estrogen levels drop, you have stable hormones, and the prevalence actually decreases," said Natbony.
- Certain women's posture also plays a role because it adds to shoulder and neck tension. "It causes pain in your neck, which causes tension-type headaches, which can also trigger migraine," said Devi.
