Can Over-The-Counter Narcan Solve America's Opioid Crisis?
The Lede
In 2021, more than 100,000 people in the US — mostly aged between 25 and 54 — died from opioid overdoses. Naloxone, brand name Narcan, is a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — and the FDA could soon make it available over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription.
Key Details
- An overdose can kill in minutes, so quick access to Narcan is crucial in order to save lives.
- One substance abuse researcher says: "The people who are most likely to witness an OD are people who are also using drugs. By making Narcan OTC it becomes more accessible."
- The FDA is expected to announce its decision on March 29. Experts say approving OTC Narcan is the right move, but unpredictable factors like cost, insurance coverage and general awareness could be obstacles to actually tackling opioid deaths.