CARB IT UP
Can Eating More Carbs And Less Protein Actually Be Healthier For You?
1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via insider.com
The Lede
An article published in the journal Cell, co-authored by longevity expert Valter Longo, suggests that a diet high in plant-based carbohydrates and low in meat and processed food could help you live longer. Some research suggests that eating less meat and processed food could extend your life by up to 10 years. The article also makes a case for intermittent fasting, but it's important to note that Longo is the founder of a company that sells "fasting-mimicking" diet plans and meal kits.
Key Details
- The researchers recommend a diet primarily of plant-based carbs (whole grains, vegetables and legumes) and getting 30 percent of your calories from healthy fats (from foods like nuts, olive oil, fish, dark chocolate).
- They recommend avoiding red meat, processed meat and other processed foods (like refined grains and sugars), and keeping intake of other meats to a minimum.
- The researchers also recommend limiting protein: evidence suggests that too much protein can speed up the biological aging process.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments