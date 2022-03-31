Understanding Aphasia
What Is Aphasia, And How Is It Treated?
Attention has been drawn to aphasia, a little-known brain disorder that can affect a person's ability to communicate, following news of actor Bruce Willis's diagnosis this week.
- According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia can impact the ability to "speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written".
- There are many possible causes of aphasia, but it often comes on suddenly after brain damage caused by a stroke or head injury.
- Some people with aphasia may see improvements in their condition even without treatment, but speech and language therapy is the typical course of action after a diagnosis.
