World's Most Encouraging Fitness Instructor Explains How To Begin Doing Pull-Ups If You've Never Done Them Before
Hybrid Calisthenics says, "find a pull-up variation that you can do and work it until you're strong enough to move on."
@hybridcalisthenics You CAN do pullups, my friend! #fitness #fitnesstok #pullups #pullup #homeworkout #learnontiktok ♬ original sound - Hybrid Calisthenics
@hybridcalisthenics Try starting your pullups from the top! #pullups #oneminutefitness #homeworkout #fitnesstok ♬ original sound - Hybrid Calisthenics
