MUSIC FOR MUSCLES
These Are The Best Music Artists To Listen To When Weightlifting
The Lede
Research conducted by PureGym found that the music you listen to while working out can significantly impact the amount of weight you lift.
Key Details
- According to the survey results, the best artist to listen to is Dua Lipa, with participants who listened to the pop singer reporting, on average, a 37.93 percent increase in the amount of weight lifted versus when they lifted to no music.
- Harry Styles is second on the list, helping participants to lift an average of 35.71 percent heavier.
- Rounding up the top three is South Korean boyband BTS, who were associated with lifts 22.47 percent heavier than were achieved when lifting without music.
Comments
