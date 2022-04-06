Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MUSIC FOR MUSCLES

710 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via puregym.com

These Are The Best Music Artists To Listen To When Weightlifting
PureGym conducted a survey to find out which music improves your workout performance the most. Here's what they found.

The Lede

Research conducted by PureGym found that the music you listen to while working out can significantly impact the amount of weight you lift.

Key Details

  • According to the survey results, the best artist to listen to is Dua Lipa, with participants who listened to the pop singer reporting, on average, a 37.93 percent increase in the amount of weight lifted versus when they lifted to no music.
  • Harry Styles is second on the list, helping participants to lift an average of 35.71 percent heavier.
  • Rounding up the top three is South Korean boyband BTS, who were associated with lifts 22.47 percent heavier than were achieved when lifting without music.

Comments

  1. Annie Johnson digg 4 minutes ago

    I love me some Harry Styles but he is absolutely not gym music.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.