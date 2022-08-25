get moving
These Are The Three Best Activities For Lowering Your Risk Of Early Death
The Lede
A new study by the National Cancer Institute has found that any kind of aerobic-based exercise done for the recommended amount of time per week (2.5 to 5 hours for moderate-intensity activity or 1.25 to 2.5 hours of vigorous-intensity activity) could reduce your risk of death by as much as 13 percent, compared with doing none. The researchers also identified the three most beneficial activities when it comes to lowering the risk of an early death.
Key Details
- Playing racket sports was found to lower the risk of heart disease by 27 percent, and the risk of early death by 16 percent.
- Running was associated with a 19 percent reduction in cancer risk, and a 15 percent reduction in the risk of early death.
- After racket sports and running, the study found that walking for exercise was the best activity for reducing the risk of early death.