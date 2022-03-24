QUICK FIX
The Best 10 Minute Exercises To Do, According To A Personal Trainer
The Lede
Personal trainer Stephanie Mansour recommends picking a workout option that suits your goal, whether it's building muscle, losing weight or trying to relax. Here are some things you can try.
Key Details
- Do full-body dumbbell exercises like squats and deadlifts for strength.
- Yoga and meditation are great for calming down.
- Pilates should be your go-to for strengthening your core.
- Tone your body with bicep curls, tricep extensions, overhead presses, squats, lunges and leg lifts.
- There's nothing like a session on the bike or out jogging for cardio.
- If you need to loosen up and get some dopamine, you should try a dance workout and a high-intensity interval training session for something more hardcore.
