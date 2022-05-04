GRAVITY BITES
How Do Astronauts Work Out In Zero Gravity?
The Lede
Before he went into space, Vande Hei prepared physically by doing Crossfit and training on the Advanced Resisted Exercise Device (ARED), the equipment he would have in space. In space, he lifted weights and did cardio exercises. He said lifting weights was like lifting one end of a seesaw, but "imagine someone else pulling up on the seesaw—that's shoving your end down." He said, "That person always applies the same amount of force... But what you do is you shift where the fulcrum is."
Key Details
- Vande Hei's workout routine involved waking up and lifting weights before a morning meeting. After the meeting, he did cardiovascular training.
- Three times a week, he did high intensity interval training on a bike or treadmill.
- Vande Hei's diet consisted of rehydratable meals, protein bars and snack packs. He focused on fish in his diet as part of an experiment.
- Being in space led Vande Hei to lose 8% of his bone density. Now that he's back, he has two hours of physical therapy a day.
