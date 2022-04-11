HARDER, BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER
Four Functional Fitness Exercises You Should Be Doing
The Lede
Function fitness helps the body copy everyday actions, so you can stay in shape and be safe while performing your daily routine. Beth Nicely, a personal trainer, told TODAY that our bodies need a dose of exercise that helps it stay injury-free. "We've all felt, even myself, you pick something up, and then your back's out. These moves are going to help strengthen the correct muscles so that doesn't happen when we’re doing something very simple every day," she said. Here are four things she recommends.
Key Details
- Squat to overhead press. These will help strengthen your body for lifting things, like baggage from the overhead bin, and picking up toddlers.
- Single arm row in split-squat position. This will help with your posture and also pick-up movements for when you have to collect things off the floor.
- Supine dead bug and chest press. This is a core workout with an added benefit to your arms.
- Knee into chest stretch on back. This one will help you loosen your hips and lower back muscles.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments