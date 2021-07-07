Trending
It's Not Rusty

Submitted by [email protected] via hackernoon.com

If you are looking for some kind of metal panel business idea, allow me to be clear: the Rust I am referring to is a programming language.

The Lede

When I started learning programming languages I was 8 years old, the world was in different shapes and computers were more like romantic and magical boxes rather than the tools people TikTok with today.

Key Details

  • My years in academia have been characterized by the massive use of C (much less of C++) for back-end systems and implementing common and more exotic algorithms in computer science.
  • As a matter of fact, Rust has literally wiped off most of my Ph.D. material in one new programming paradigm. And I am not pissed at all.
  • Rust has done just that: it has moved many of the responsibilities from the developer to the compiler.

