yiykes
Vaccine Passports Sold on the Dark web
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
Many countries are ramping up vaccine supplies, and others are restricting supplies. The vaccine's effectiveness has helped bring life back to some level of normality following an uncertain turbulent year. Some countries, such as UK took steps in acquiring vaccines early, which has helped to vaccinate a vast amount of the population. Other countries such as France have been much slower in the process and are currently in lockdown.
Key Details
- Currently, there are three vaccines available that have shown to be effective against the virus.
- A big part of returning to normality will require proof of vaccines which will require individuals to carry a vaccine passport.
- Research has suggested that there has been a sharp level of increase in the amount of vaccine-related activities on a dark web that induce adverts throughout the pandemic.
it fascinates me that people would rather pay money to get a piece of paper than get a (usually free) vaccine that also helps against the disease.