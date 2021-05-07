Picks Video Long Reads Tech
1 Pair of Sneakers Emits 13 kg of CO2

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Did you know each pair of sneakers emits 13 kg of CO2? That’s equivalent to keeping your lights on for one week straight!

The Lede

Unlike other types of footwear, sneakers leave behind a much larger carbon footprint because it is made up of so many different parts. Think about it: your sneakers have hundreds of little pieces that are a mixture of leather, nylon, rubber, and various plastics. All of these pieces need to be assembled together through stitching, gluing, injection molding, foaming, and heating.

Key Details

  • Researchers found that more than two-thirds of the carbon footprint of runners comes from the manufacturing process.
  • Athletic footwear designers are striving towards a less-is-more philosophy.
  • Rather than chasing trends that may only last a season or two, buy classic styles that you can wear for a longer period of time.