1 Pair of Sneakers Emits 13 kg of CO2
Towards Sustainable Sneakers
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The LedeUnlike other types of footwear, sneakers leave behind a much larger carbon footprint because it is made up of so many different parts. Think about it: your sneakers have hundreds of little pieces that are a mixture of leather, nylon, rubber, and various plastics. All of these pieces need to be assembled together through stitching, gluing, injection molding, foaming, and heating.
Key Details
- Researchers found that more than two-thirds of the carbon footprint of runners comes from the manufacturing process.
- Athletic footwear designers are striving towards a less-is-more philosophy.
- Rather than chasing trends that may only last a season or two, buy classic styles that you can wear for a longer period of time.