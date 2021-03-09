103
+ digg
valuing the market

Submitted by Adventures in Terraforming
Given the amount of hype around Bitcoin, one would think this MYTH of a 21 million coin cap would get more attention. Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million

The Lede

I am sorry. There is no REAL cap on the supply of Bitcoin. I understand this is blasphemy! Faith in this cap is unshakeable. It is held with an almost religious zeal. I expect to be tarred and feathered as a blasphemer, but I feel duty-bound to trumpet this fact. I do not care what anyone says, truth and honesty still matter, so I am duty-bound to speak out here.

Other articles and videos you might like

3
+ digg
2021's Database Security Checklist

Submitted by David Smooke
Like real life thefts and ransoms, being small makes you {more likely to be targeted, not less}. Your average thief does not rob multi-million dollar houses; the risk reward profile makes small to medium sized businesses more attractive. They tend to have much worse security to prevent attack, and less resources to combat an attack after it’s happened.