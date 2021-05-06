Picks Video Long Reads Tech
It Must Be Both

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

The tech industry is a balancing act between two value systems: Cash and humanity.

The Lede

As a freelancer who mostly works in tech—and was raised by sci-fi shows like Star Trek: Deep Space 9—I sometimes ask myself this question: what’s the actual point of the tech industry, at large?

Key Details

  • The point of the tech industry, of technological progress, is to help humans. It's to make our lives easier/better/happier in some way.
  • As these technologies aim to ‘fire’ humans from mundane, routine, difficult, or inefficient tasks, they cannot exist simply as a vehicle for wealth.
  • eople have the choice between doing the thing that makes more cash, and doing the thing that helps more people (when both can't align easily).