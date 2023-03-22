Popular
why did they fail?

Jose Hernandez
Jose Hernandez via hackernoon.com
Some NFT Projects Have Weathered The Storm, But The Majority Failed
There have been poor outputs from much-hyped projects. Thankfully their day in the sun is over, making space for projects with tangible and intrinsic value.
· 398 reads

The Lede

"The NFT bubble was caused by folks speculating on the concept versus there being any real tangible value driving the growth."

Key Details

  • Yes, the NFT bubble has burst, and for good reason.
  • This particular bubble was caused by folks looking for the next project that could be a punk or ape, and speculating on the concept versus there being any real tangible value that drove the growth.
  • As such, it has come as no surprise that there has been somewhat of a collapse in those projects, not to mention the numerous rug-pulls which have stolen funds from speculators.

Comments

