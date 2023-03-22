why did they fail?
Some NFT Projects Have Weathered The Storm, But The Majority Failed
The Lede
"The NFT bubble was caused by folks speculating on the concept versus there being any real tangible value driving the growth."
Key Details
- Yes, the NFT bubble has burst, and for good reason.
- This particular bubble was caused by folks looking for the next project that could be a punk or ape, and speculating on the concept versus there being any real tangible value that drove the growth.
- As such, it has come as no surprise that there has been somewhat of a collapse in those projects, not to mention the numerous rug-pulls which have stolen funds from speculators.