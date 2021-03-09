52
ad businesses will rise and die on this

By 2022, Google plans to entirely eliminate third-party cookie tracking in Chrome browser. Here is what to expect from the marketing industry.

The Lede

Google plans to entirely eliminate third-party cookie tracking in Chrome browser. ‘We will place more and more restrictions on the use of third-party cookies, which are the most common mechanism for cross-site tracking today‘, writes Google team in The Privacy Sandbox, ‘and aggressively combat the current techniques for non-cookie based cross-site tracking, such as fingerprinting, cache inspection, link decoration, network tracking, and Personally-Identifying Information joins‘.

853
How I got too much traffic

In the "top scoring view", the top few projects were monopolizing views and votes. Most people just weren't reading down the page enough to see the other ideas. In the "newest" view, an idea only had a little time to be seen before it was buried by bad ideas or even spam. Also, spammy/bad ideas were invincible to downvotes by virtue of being new.
8
Improve VR FPS Immersion

VR gun stocks make virtual reality shooting games much more immersive, physically demanding, and realistic. On top of that, they can improve your aim drastically and give you an edge over your opponents. However, this greatly depends on the type of VR rifle stock you have, what game you’re playing, and how well the stock can be calibrated to match your in-game settings.