Life After Third-Party Cookies
The LedeGoogle plans to entirely eliminate third-party cookie tracking in Chrome browser. ‘We will place more and more restrictions on the use of third-party cookies, which are the most common mechanism for cross-site tracking today‘, writes Google team in The Privacy Sandbox, ‘and aggressively combat the current techniques for non-cookie based cross-site tracking, such as fingerprinting, cache inspection, link decoration, network tracking, and Personally-Identifying Information joins‘.
