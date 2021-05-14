Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
213 members

A place for developers, data scientists, blockchain experts, technophiles, and CEOs to share their stories with the world.

Small P2P Spaces

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

It's not practical for one corporate entity to govern the conversations of a global audience. Independent communities are the future.

The Lede

What is an independent community? It's a space for peer-to-peer conversation online, which is owned and run by an individual or small organization. Think of it as the community version of an independent bookstore (where Facebook = Amazon). There are many reasons why global social community governance is not sustainable. (And I won't argue with anyone who says that Facebook isn't actually a community, but they claim to be so fair game.)

Key Details

  • Topics and images that are totally acceptable in one country (or region) are punishable by imprisonment in another country.
  • And why should a team of employees at a US-based company be tasked with being the world's thought police?
  • One way big tech has tried to deal with the firehose of content is by resorting to AI, which is imperfect and can be biased as well.

Comments