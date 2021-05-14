Small P2P Spaces
It's Time to Return to Indie Communities
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The LedeWhat is an independent community? It's a space for peer-to-peer conversation online, which is owned and run by an individual or small organization. Think of it as the community version of an independent bookstore (where Facebook = Amazon). There are many reasons why global social community governance is not sustainable. (And I won't argue with anyone who says that Facebook isn't actually a community, but they claim to be so fair game.)
Key Details
- Topics and images that are totally acceptable in one country (or region) are punishable by imprisonment in another country.
- And why should a team of employees at a US-based company be tasked with being the world's thought police?
- One way big tech has tried to deal with the firehose of content is by resorting to AI, which is imperfect and can be biased as well.
Comments