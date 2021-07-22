Trending
Vulnerabilities in Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving cars use artificial intelligence to allow vehicles like Tesla to drive without human interaction. This feature makes these cars vulnerable to hack.

The Lede

These cars use “artificial intelligence systems, which employ machine-learning techniques to collect, analyze and transfer in data, in order to make decisions that in conventional cars are taken by humans” (enisa). Although there are some benefits with autonomous technology, there are concerns over the cybersecurity risks such as whether it is possible for cybercriminals to “remotely hijack an autonomous car’s electronics with the intent to cause a crash."

Key Details

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems are what make self-driving cars vulnerable.
  • The On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) is one of the most vulnerable parts of self-driving cars.
  • Back in 2019 the new model, Tesla Model 3, was hacked within a few minutes.

