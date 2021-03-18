20
software Vulnerabilities

Submitted by Limarc Ambalina
Spyier, keylogging, and hacking using cookies are some of the most common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked.

The Lede

Accessing someone's Facebook Messenger account can grant access to chat history, photos, and videos. The point of this article is to shed a light on the common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked, and is purely for educational purposes. I do not condone the hacking of other's personal accounts in any way.

