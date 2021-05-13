Picks Video Long Reads Tech
It's better in space

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

The most significant change that Starlink is bringing to the world is high-speed internet with the lowest latency.

The Lede

When I first came to know about Starlink, an internet service that will take the world by storm, I was unsure why we need it. I felt Elon Musk is trying to create an ecosystem at the physical layer so he can overtake the so-called os/app layer ecosystem by Google and Apple, and become the lord of data. That could be true, but the fact is Starlink is really going to disrupt the internet because it is faster and readily available.

Key Details

  • SpaceX decided to launch the beta version of Starlink's services last October.
  • The company uses Falcon 9 rockets to send 60 satellites in a batch and now has over 1442 satellites in space, ready to function.
  • The company says that the current 500,000 registrations are easily manageable, and the $99 deposits are refundable if the service does not work.

