Free Stream, Free Virus
How Free Streaming Websites Could Harm Your Online Security
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
Some platforms encourage users to create accounts to enjoy their services, but offer minimal protection of your personal data. Since they don’t charge you any money, they might even sell the information to third-parties for a profit. Even if they don’t engage in data sharing of any kind, the site’s poor security measures make it easy for cybercriminals to steal your data. Data breaches such as these leave you vulnerable to identity theft and other scams.
Key Details
- While watching movies and shows on free streaming services won’t likely result in legal consequences (that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible), the same can’t be said about torrents.
- Another major concern of using free streaming platforms is that your device will end up getting infected by dangerous malware.
- It doesn’t matter what sites you visit, any computer or mobile device with access to the internet is at risk of getting infected by malicious software.
