Keep your Info to yourself

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

You may be shocked to find out what information is available about you and how it could be used. Here are steps you can take to minimize your online footprint.

The Lede

You've most probably shopped for an item online and then been served up ads for every possible variation of that item for days or weeks thereafter. Obviously, the websites you visit collect the data and use it to target you with advertising. So what information is being collected, and who is actually collecting it? Are there reasons other than ad-targeting for tracking your activities?

Key Details

  • If you submit an online form, whatever you type into it is probably stored by the site.
  • Your device IP address is your online identity. What you do using that IP address allows multiple trackers to attribute to you all the activity and data they gather. This is called fingerprinting.
  • The data collected in the fingerprinting process is the type of information malicious entities use to build more extensive profiles, often including family member identification, your marital status etc.

