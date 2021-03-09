5 members
I created a site where people submit projects for me to build. Things got out of hand.
The LedeI needed a middle ground that would show the top ideas while also allowing new ideas a chance in the spotlight. 'Hot' to the rescue' I found reddit's Hot algorithm, translated it from Python to Ruby, and put it on the site. It was kind of working, but it seems like it was weighing "recency" too much and not weighing the project's score enough. I think Reddit has such high voting volumes that my site's small vote counts was barely moving the needle for their algorithm.
The Source
