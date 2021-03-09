421
+ digg
How I got too much traffic

Submitted by David Smooke
In the "top scoring view", the top few projects were monopolizing views and votes. Most people just weren't reading down the page enough to see the other ideas. In the "newest" view, an idea only had a little time to be seen before it was buried by bad ideas or even spam. Also, spammy/bad ideas were invincible to downvotes by virtue of being new.

The Lede

I needed a middle ground that would show the top ideas while also allowing new ideas a chance in the spotlight. 'Hot' to the rescue' I found reddit's Hot algorithm, translated it from Python to Ruby, and put it on the site. It was kind of working, but it seems like it was weighing "recency" too much and not weighing the project's score enough. I think Reddit has such high voting volumes that my site's small vote counts was barely moving the needle for their algorithm.

Other articles and videos you might like

5
+ digg
Improve VR FPS Immersion

Submitted by Limarc Ambalina
VR gun stocks make virtual reality shooting games much more immersive, physically demanding, and realistic. On top of that, they can improve your aim drastically and give you an edge over your opponents. However, this greatly depends on the type of VR rifle stock you have, what game you’re playing, and how well the stock can be calibrated to match your in-game settings.