Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City

Black Mirror in Real Life

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Here are the reasons why big tech companies are building cities. Also, know why many are worried.

The Lede

Recently, there has been a trend of big tech getting involved in large construction projects with Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, investing a billion dollars in its plans to build 20,000 homes in Mountain View and Apple finishing one of the world’s most expensive buildings; Apple Park estimated at five billion dollars.

Key Details

  • In a few years, Facebook employees will be able to work, live, and sleep without leaving the property of the 5th most valuable tech company in the world.
  • The average employee at Google or Apple stays a little less than 2 years before calling it quits.
  • There has been a concern that as big tech companies expand their physical presence, the line between public and private is blurred.

