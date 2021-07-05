Black Mirror in Real Life
Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
Recently, there has been a trend of big tech getting involved in large construction projects with Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, investing a billion dollars in its plans to build 20,000 homes in Mountain View and Apple finishing one of the world’s most expensive buildings; Apple Park estimated at five billion dollars.
Key Details
- In a few years, Facebook employees will be able to work, live, and sleep without leaving the property of the 5th most valuable tech company in the world.
- The average employee at Google or Apple stays a little less than 2 years before calling it quits.
- There has been a concern that as big tech companies expand their physical presence, the line between public and private is blurred.
