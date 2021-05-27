ART + TECH = MAGIC
Exploring The Intersection Between Art And Technology
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The LedeThe concepts of art and technology may seem as though they should stand opposed to one another, however, both ideas have a history of intersecting with each other to arrive hand in hand in the modern era; a digital horizon with consistent overlap. In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art, which may continue to push forward the industry for many years to come.
Key Details
- Throughout history whenever technology evolves, art follows suit.
- Technology has created an environment where the idea of art itself is far more accessible.
- It’s clear that the relationship between art and technology continues to push the boundaries of innovation and technical achievement, some of these we’ll be exploring in this piece.
