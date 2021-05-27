Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
216 members

A place for developers, data scientists, blockchain experts, technophiles, and CEOs to share their stories with the world.

ART + TECH = MAGIC

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

In this piece, we discuss the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art.

The Lede

The concepts of art and technology may seem as though they should stand opposed to one another, however, both ideas have a history of intersecting with each other to arrive hand in hand in the modern era; a digital horizon with consistent overlap. In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art, which may continue to push forward the industry for many years to come.

Key Details

  • Throughout history whenever technology evolves, art follows suit.
  • Technology has created an environment where the idea of art itself is far more accessible.
  • It’s clear that the relationship between art and technology continues to push the boundaries of innovation and technical achievement, some of these we’ll be exploring in this piece.

Comments