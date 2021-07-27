The Tok of Tik
Dissecting TikTok's Business Model
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
In 2020, I used TikTok to promote my book. During my research about content, I had trouble seeing TikTok’s business model. There were no posts marked “promoted.” My TikTok experiment failed, meaning I did not sell any books. But ever since then, I have had an interest in finding their business model. I interviewed THE Brendan Weinstein for the information.
Key Details
- TikTok generates revenue using influencers and brand partnerships.
- Branded filters.
- Business to consumer revenue model.
Additional submission from Ellen Stevens:
#Decentralized-Internet Writing Contest
Hackers rejoice! Here we are again with the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners for the month of May and June!
Comments