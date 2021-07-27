Trending
The Tok of Tik

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Have you ever wondered how TikTok made money? Prepare for you to get the answer!

The Lede

In 2020, I used TikTok to promote my book. During my research about content, I had trouble seeing TikTok’s business model. There were no posts marked “promoted.” My TikTok experiment failed, meaning I did not sell any books. But ever since then, I have had an interest in finding their business model. I interviewed THE Brendan Weinstein for the information.

Key Details

  • TikTok generates revenue using influencers and brand partnerships.
  • Branded filters.
  • Business to consumer revenue model.

