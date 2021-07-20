Trending
Submitted by Ellen Stevens

John McAfee killed himself in Spanish prison where he was expecting extradition to the US. Let's recall all the crazy shit we're going to remember him for.

Prostitutes, guns, drugs, and twitter rants have forever intertwined with his name in the eye of the general public. Singing church praises to such a persona would require the level of hypocrisy that he himself would never appreciate. If anything, John McAfee was always true to himself and never pretended to be anything else but a sociopath with no regard to social norms

  • Needless to say, we won’t be surprised if John’s most repulsive tweets will soon make overpriced NFTs.
  • Twitter was the sanctuary where McAfee advertised scamcoins and shitty ICOs while earning millions of dollars from his numerous subscribers.
  • He was an embodiment of the “sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll” motto.

