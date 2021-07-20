Savage Anti-eulogy
Could the World be a Safer Place Without John McAfee?
Prostitutes, guns, drugs, and twitter rants have forever intertwined with his name in the eye of the general public. Singing church praises to such a persona would require the level of hypocrisy that he himself would never appreciate. If anything, John McAfee was always true to himself and never pretended to be anything else but a sociopath with no regard to social norms
- Needless to say, we won’t be surprised if John’s most repulsive tweets will soon make overpriced NFTs.
- Twitter was the sanctuary where McAfee advertised scamcoins and shitty ICOs while earning millions of dollars from his numerous subscribers.
- He was an embodiment of the “sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll” motto.
