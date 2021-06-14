The Bezos Ban
Can you tell What Products on This List are Prohibited on Amazon?
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
There are rules: The company bans nearly 2,000 items for sale in the United States that fall into 31 broader categories, ranging from skincare products to assault weapons to human organs. But Amazon’s filters don’t catch everything. An investigation by The Markup found nearly 100 banned products that slipped past Amazon.com’s safeguards. When we sent our findings to Amazon, most of the listings were removed.
Key Details
- "If products that are against our policies are found on our site, we immediately remove the listing."
- The Markup’s Annie Gilbertson found that Amazon workers who monitor listings have only a few minutes to investigate each one.
- We’ve put together a list of six items we found for sale on Amazon. Can you tell which ones shouldn’t have been allowed, according to Amazon’s rules?
Comments