Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
265 members

A place for developers, data scientists, blockchain experts, technophiles, and CEOs to share their stories with the world.

AI Feels

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

Computer vision now lives with us with exceptional AI capabilities. Learn how AI and computer vision is playing a key role in outsmarting human beings.

The Lede

Today, with the invention of machine learning and computer vision, the job sector is becoming even more competitive. Many duties and tasks that were initially assigned to human beings are now automated and done by computers. Way back in the 1950s, Alan Turing had a preposition that machines would have the ability to think and reason like human beings. Nobody could believe computers, for instance, robots, could get instructions and execute tasks without human help.

Key Details

  • Computer vision is AI’s invention that is taking the tech world by storm.
  • Right from the accuracy of just 50%, computer vision is now hitting 90% accuracy, making it even more convenient than before.
  • The technology is helping doctors to diagnose diseases, administer care to patients, and perform surgeries after collecting helpful information that the human eye could easily ignore.

Comments

Additional submission from Ellen Stevens: