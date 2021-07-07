AI Feels
Can AI and Computer Vision Replace Human Intuition?
Submitted by Ellen Stevens
The Lede
Today, with the invention of machine learning and computer vision, the job sector is becoming even more competitive. Many duties and tasks that were initially assigned to human beings are now automated and done by computers. Way back in the 1950s, Alan Turing had a preposition that machines would have the ability to think and reason like human beings. Nobody could believe computers, for instance, robots, could get instructions and execute tasks without human help.
Key Details
- Computer vision is AI’s invention that is taking the tech world by storm.
- Right from the accuracy of just 50%, computer vision is now hitting 90% accuracy, making it even more convenient than before.
- The technology is helping doctors to diagnose diseases, administer care to patients, and perform surgeries after collecting helpful information that the human eye could easily ignore.
