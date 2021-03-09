137 members
A Matrix for Symbiotic Collaborations Between Humans and Machines
The LedeWhy humans must learn to collaborate with machines. Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days. It has invaded our homes. It has invaded our workspaces. It has invaded our lives. There is no point in resisting. Rather, the best path is to create and make the best of our mutual collaboration. In order to do this, we must form an alliance between human and machine.
Key Details
The sourcehttps://hackernoon.com/a-matrix-for-symbiotic-collaborations-between-humans-and-machines-w95j33sw
